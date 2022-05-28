WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A minivan’s plunge into a retention pond off the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade has taken a tragic turn.

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a man who was pulled from the water on Friday has died.

Troopers said the man and an elderly woman were traveling south on the Turnpike when they attempted to exit onto Southwest Eighth Street and lost control, causing the vehicle to go into the water just before noon.

Paramedics transported both victims to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman remains in critical condition.

