MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after getting stabbed inside a trolley in Miami.

Officials responded to the crime scene on Northeast 29th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Miami Police said the victim and the suspect were passengers inside the trolley when there was some sort of fight and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

7News cameras captured the red trolley stopped in the middle of the road with several City of Miami Police vehicles surrounding it.

A witness said she saw the steps of the trolley covered in blood.

The suspect is now in custody and being questioned by detectives.

Miami Police officials have reiterated that riding on the trolley is safe and that this type of incident is unusual.

The area of Northeast 29 Street and Biscayne Boulevard has been closed for drivers as police investigate the incident.

