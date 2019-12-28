Man dies after shooting near Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting near a City of Miami gas station that left one man dead.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 71st Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting appears to have taken place near or at the Pro Energy gas station located at the intersection.

7News cameras captured an active scene, including a black sedan with the driver’s side window area covered with a yellow tarp, as crime scene investigators combed for clues.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, as the weapon has not been located.

Detectives have not provided further details about the victim and a possible shooter or shooters, as they continue to investigate.

