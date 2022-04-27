MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he was injured in a shooting near Miami Edison High School.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators the shooting occurred at a home near the school, along the 5900 block of Northwest 60th Street.

As a result, police set up a perimeter in the area.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Due to an adult male shot in the area of N.W. 2 Ave and 61 Street we have set a perimeter set in the area. Traffic in the area may be affected. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Bf1vx6NCmh — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 27, 2022

Wednesday night, police confirmed he succumbed to his injuries.

