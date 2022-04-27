MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he was injured in a shooting near Miami Edison High School.
City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators the shooting occurred at a home near the school, along the 5900 block of Northwest 60th Street.
As a result, police set up a perimeter in the area.
Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Wednesday night, police confirmed he succumbed to his injuries.
