Man dies after shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in North Miami Beach.
North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 174th Street, just after 5:15 p.m., Saturday.
Responding officers found the injured victim at the scene.
Paramedics transported the patient as a trauma alert to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police continue to investigate.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.