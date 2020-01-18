Man dies after shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 174th Street, just after 5:15 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the injured victim at the scene.

Scene update* the male has succumbed to his injuries and the scene is still very active. We have no further information at this time. Please use alternate routes. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 18, 2020

Paramedics transported the patient as a trauma alert to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

