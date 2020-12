MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami.

Police said shots were fired early this morning at a gas station on North Miami Avenue and 79th Street in the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

They arrived to find a man who was shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

