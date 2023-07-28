MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they were forced to fire after a man armed with a knife threatened two people inside a store along busy Lincoln Road, leading to the evacuation of several businesses.

7News sources said the armed subject did not survive.

According to Miami Beach Police, they received a disturbance call along the 900 block of Lincoln Road of an armed male subject at the Victoria’s Secret store, Thursday afternoon.

Once police arrived, investigators said, an officer was forced to open fire, just after 5:30 p.m.

Sources told 7News two people were being held hostage, and one of them was a young woman who lives out of the country

Witnesses said they heard four to five gunshots from inside Victoria’s Secret after officers arrived.

Police evacuated several stores on Lincoln Road.

Shanell Santiago works at SEE Eyewear and heard gunshots a few doors down from his store.

“Bam! Bam! Bam! Knocks on my door, ‘Let’s go, Let’s go, get out, get out, let’s run’, said Shanell Santiago, a witness. “Close the doors! Close everything, get out of the shop.”

Santiago heard the gun noise from his store.

“All I hear is pa, pa pa,” said Santiago.

Santiago Herrera evacuated the restaurant, as the incident occurred.

“All of the people started running here and when I go back, when I go out, the police officers were sending all of the people back,” said Herrera.

Cellphone video captured the subject being put in the back of an ambulance by Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews.

The subject was transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Sources said he died.

Police have blocked off an entire area near Victoria’s Secret as they continue to investigate.

“And the cop was the one actually initiated the shots so which is great obviously we have law enforcement to protect us and serve so,” said Santiago.

Sources said the two victims were not injured.

Because this is an officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.