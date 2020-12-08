Man dies after hit-and-run in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly strike in Hialeah Gardens.

A man was struck while crossing the intersection near West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 98th Street, Tuesday morning

After first being hit by a driver, who stayed on the scene, the man was struck again by another SUV before taking off.

The second driver did not stop to help like the first one.

The man died on the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

