MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department officers are conducting an investigation into an incident where a man fell over a seawall, resulting in his death.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units promptly responded to reports of a drowning man after he allegedly plunged into the ocean at 1155 Brickell Dr.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two individuals in the water, with one gripping onto the other.

Rescue officials stated that a friend of the male victim who fell into the sea leaped in after him. The friend received on-site medical attention and did not require transportation.

The other individual was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. However, medical professionals later pronounced him dead.

“I saw 5-6 police cars, I saw the yellow tape which usually indicates something bad happened and then there were two friends that I saw immediately. One was very distraught yelling ‘Why did this happen? What happened? How did you do this, bro?’” said a nearby resident. “The other friend was a little more composed talking to the officers, consoling him, putting his arm around him and I heard someone was at the hospital and they were going to take an Uber to the hospital.”

An officer present at the scene said that a group of men had been out partying when they began playing around and subsequently began chasing each other.

“One decided that he was going to jump into the water and maybe either he hurt himself or he didn’t know how to swim and that’s the male that was pronounced deceased once he got to the hospital,” said Michael Vega, the police department’s public information officer.

Vega advised against drinking and horseplaying by the ocean as one may not know what is in the water.

As the crime tape continued to cordon off the area, the police are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Efforts are underway by authorities to notify the deceased’s next of kin.

