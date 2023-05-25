MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers from the Miami Police Department are investigating an area after a man fell over a sea wall and lost his life.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a drowning after a man allegedly fell into the ocean.

Upon arrival, officials said they found two men in the water. One was clinging to the other.

According to rescue officials, a friend of the man who fell into the sea jumped in after him, he was treated on the scene and did not need to be transported.

The other man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

An official at the scene said the men were out partying when they started playing around with each other and eventually started chasing each other.

“One decided that he was going to jump into the water and maybe either he hurt himself or he didn’t know how to swim and that’s the male that was pronounced deceased once he got to the hospital,” said an officer.

The victim has not been identified yet.

“I saw 5-6 police cars, I saw the yellow tape which usually indicates something bad happened and then there were two friends that I saw immediately. One was very distraught yelling ‘Why did this happen? What happened? How did you do this, bro?'” said a nearby resident. “The other friend was a little more composed talking to the officers, consoling him, putting his arm around him and I heard someone was at the hospital and they were going to take an Uber to the hospital.”

As crime tape continued to block off the area, police are investigating how the incident occurred.

Police are in the process of notifying the next of Kin.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.