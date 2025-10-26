MIAMI (WSVN) - A man died after falling into the Miami River, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers and Fire Rescue crews responded in emergency mode to 114 SW North River Drive around 5:35 a.m., Sunday, after receiving reports of a man who had fallen into the water.

First responders located the unresponsive man after a brief search and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

