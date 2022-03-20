NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, set another man on fire during a dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the incident at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 74th Street, just before 11:20 a.m., Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units later responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

It remains unclear what started the argument or what the subject used to ignite the fire. As of Sunday night, he remains at large.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

