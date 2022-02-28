MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans on Miami Beach raced to save a man found unresponsive in the water, but their efforts came to a tragic end.

Witnesses said it all began when a beachgoer inquired about her husband on the beach near 57th Street, just before 2 p.m., Sunday.

“This woman taps this man on the shoulder and says, ‘My husband was out swimming, and I haven’t seen him in a while,'” said said witness Julie Banderas. “She was very calm. She had no idea there had been some sort of incident.”

When beachgoers looked out at the water, they saw a terrifying sight.

“He noticed a body floating face down, about 100, 150 feet off the shore,” said Banderas.

That’s when Banderas. and other witnesses jumped into the water.

The good Samaritans said they were told other beachgoers ran to grab a lifeguard.

“People were screaming at his lifeguard stand, and he wasn’t listening. He was on his cellphone at the time,” said Banderas, “so people started slamming on the window of the lifeguard station, while me and this other man, who I don’t know, swam out to retrieve the man who was floating in the water.”

Witnesses said says the lifeguard eventually saw what was happening and swam out to help them.

“We got out there as fast as we could,” said good Samaritan Alex Skora. “It was very difficult at the time to figure out what happened to him because we were all just trying to get him in as soon as possible.”

Within minutes of receiving the call, multiple first responders showed up and tried to save the 65-year-old man.

Witnesses said the swimmer was unresponsive.

“It was clear he was not in good condition, and that is a hard thing to see,” said Skora.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

Sunday’s drowning comes one day after another man was also pulled from the water near 59th Street and Collins Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday night, officials have not provided an update on his condition.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more details about the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s drowning.

