MIAMI (WSVN) - A man died after being pinned by a van he was working on in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident occurred in the area of Southwest Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street, just before 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was working underneath his van fixing the gear shift when the vehicle, which was not parked, began to roll and ran him over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.