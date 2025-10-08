SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been detained after he shoplifted at a Home Depot and then told responding officers that he had an explosive device inside his backpack.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the store located at 19400 Southwest 106th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives said they cornered off an area of the parking lot and evacuated the store because of the subject’s threats.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing an empty parking lot and several deputies’ vehicles in the area.

After officials searched the man’s backpack, it appears they found laundry detergent inside, according to 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

Deputies have since given an all-clear and investigators appear to be wrapping up their investigation.

