SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Brian Gamboa, who South Miami Police said is accused of trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl, allegedly assaulted another victim and was involved in a hit-and-run, all within a 45-minute span.

Newly released surveillance video depicts just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Gamboa approached a 38-year-old woman outside of Baptist Health South Miami Hospital, located at 6200 SW 73rd Street, and violently forced her onto the property’s lawn.

The video shows the woman and Gamboa struggling for roughly 90 seconds. He eventually gets off of her and lifts her onto her feet. She started to walk away, not long before he began to chase her.

Although the security guards at the hospital didn’t understand the nature of the scuffle, Gamboa was escorted off the property.

Gamboa then gets into his car and heads to Sunset Tavern. While there, he crashed into a car in the parking lot which caused him to flee the area shortly after.

But Gamboa’s troubles would not end there.

He then assaulted 16-year-old Valerie and attempted to kidnap her as she was walking down Southwest 86th Street.

7News spoke to Valerie last week as she recounted how she courageously fought off Gamboa.

“I punched him in the face. I kicked him in the lower body, a lot. He just screamed, ‘Shush,’ and he went for my arm. I pushed him off with this leg, so I can’t bend this knee right now, and then I started hitting him with my phone, which is broken,” she said.

When Gamboa realized Valerie would not go down without a fight he escaped off 86th Street.

Ultimately, Valerie told police and a “be on the lookout” was issued for Gamboa. He was caught a short time after and taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office just over a quarter-mile away.

On Thursday, he faced a judge and was charged with attempted kidnapping and battery of a child. While he initially posted bond and was set to be released after being fitted for his ankle monitor, the 38-year-old woman saw Valerie’s story on 7news and decided to come forward.

The woman positively identified Gamboa as her attacker, leading to an additional charge of attempted kidnapping being filed against him.

Gamboa is being held without bond.

