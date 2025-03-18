MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of setting a deadly fire made a court appearance.

Jorge Marin-Calderin is charged with arson, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

A judge denied Marin-Calderin’s bond on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, he ignited several fires at a home near Northwest 53rd Street and 19th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade in September.

Firefighters worked for hours to get the flames under control.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Three of them got out safely.

One resident told 7News he was burned in the fire.

Now deputies are accusing Marin-Calderin of starting the fire.

Two other people, including 48-year-old Barbara Tamayo, were trapped inside.

Firefighters rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives said they arrested Marin-Calderin after forensic tests found traces of gasoline on his clothes.

