MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is staying behind bars after being arrested for burglarizing an unoccupied fast food restaurant in Miami.

Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy Dorch broke into the Wendy’s near Northwest 54th Street and 11th Avenue around 5 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators say surveillance footage from the fast food chain shows Dorch wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants approaching through the drive-thru lane.

Dorch then allegedly used an unknown object to break the drive-thru window and climbed inside.

Once inside, authorities say Dorch threw a register to the ground in an attempt to break it open. He then attempted to break into two other registers.

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts, he left the building without removing the registers.

Dorch was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.

He remains behind bars after being denied bond.

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