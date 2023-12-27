SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and a woman was rescued after the helicopter they were in crashed into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the helicopter crashed near Southwest 187th Avenue and 122nd Street, just before 1:10 p.m., Wednesday.

Witnesses who called 911 said they saw what appeared to be a helicopter spinning and falling.

Investigators said crews canvassed the area but did not see the helicopter or debris.

Sometime later, police, said the female victim came out of the water. She is expected to be OK.

Divers with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went into the canal to search for the male victim, They were able to locate him and pull him out of the water.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital by ground, but police said he succumbed to his injuries.

According to authorities, the helicopter took off from Fort Myers en route to Miami Executive Airport.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter is a Hughes 369 aircraft.

It is unclear what led to the crash, as the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

MDPD is handling the death investigation.

Detectives have not confirmed how the victims are related, and they said NTSB officials are expected to identify the pilot.

