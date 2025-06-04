MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after shots rang out in downtown Miami, leaving a man dead and sending a woman to the hospital.

The incident occurred near Northwest First Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Street, near the railroad tracks east of the Brightline station.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, units responded to the area in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they located one woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Nearby, a male was found in the bushes and was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

7News arrived on the scene following the removal of the woman from a tent and her subsequent hospitalization. Her condition is unclear.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unclear.

7News has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story.

