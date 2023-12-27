SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and a woman was rescued after the helicopter they were in crashed into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the helicopter crashed with two people on board near Southwest 184th Avenue and 120th Street, just before 1:10 p.m., Wednesday.

Several calls to 911 ensued.

“According to investigators, the witnesses were stating they saw what appeared to be a helicopter that was spinning and falling,”said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the waterway. Some searched by air, and divers went into the water.

Sometime later, police, said the female victim came out of the water.

Divers with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went into the canal to search for the male victim, They were able to locate him and pull him out of the water.

Paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital by ground.

“Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries. The female is expected to survive,” said Zabaleta.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter is a Hughes 369 aircraft.

Police said the helicopter took off from Fort Myers and was en route to Miami Executive Airport when something went terribly wrong.

“I had seen a helicopter flying super low next to my property, and soon thereafter, there were like five helicopters,” said area resident Vivian Alvarez, “It’s pretty scary that something like that happened around here.”

It is unclear what led to the crash, as the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

MDPD is handling the death investigation.

Detectives have not confirmed how the victims are related, and they said NTSB officials are expected to identify the pilot.

It will take some time for crews to lift the helicopter out of the canal.

