DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a stabbing and self-inflicted shooting at the Miami International Mall in Doral, according to police.

Doral Police said the man stabbed the woman, whom he knew, before shooting himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

The food court area was evacuated as officials investigated the incident.

