MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Miami Gardens leads to a vehicle crashing into a home.

Surveillance footage showcased the moment the car careened into the fence of a home in Mallorca Isles, drawing a heavy police presence.

Officials responded to the scene of Northwest 13th Court and 214th Street, where a white Range Rover crashed through a gate and some trees before coming to a halt at the townhome just after 12:30a.m. Friday .

“It’s a very sad situation. Very sad,” said one resident.

7News cameras captured both the driver and passenger doors opened, along with fallen trees and a broken gate as a result of the crash.

7News spoke to witnesses who said they saw the accident unfold and that two people were inside; one was able to free themselves, while the other had to be pulled out.

“Accident with injuries at 21415 Northwest 13th Court” was heard over the police scanner.

According to the Miami Gardens Police, the crash was the end result of the driver’s attempt to flee after coming under gunfire near the area of 21005 Northwest 14th Place.

While the cause of the shooting is unclear, the driver, identified by family as 28-year-old Demonte Lumpkin, was shot in the chest and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to crash into the gate of the Miami Gardens townhome.

He was taken to the hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries.

7News spoke to Lumpkin’s mother, Sheena Moorer, who said she will not rest until the person(s) responsible are caught.

“Whoever you are, they’re going to get you, and you are going to pay for what you did to my son. What a bond you broke when you took my son’s life. What did he do to you for you to take his life? While your mom still has you, even if you’re in prison, your momma still has you. Your momma could go and visit you. Now I have to go and visit a grave to see my son, my baby, and I’m not going to sleep until they get you,” said Moorer.

Lumpkin’s passenger, a woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was shot multiple times, according to officials. Her identity is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

“If any neighbors have heard anything, please don’t hesitate to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department,” said one official.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

