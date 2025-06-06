MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Miami Gardens leads to a vehicle crashing into a home.

Surveillance footage showcases the moments the car careened into the fence of a home in Mallorca Isles, drawing a heavy police presence.

Officials responded to the scene of Northwest 13th Court and 214th Street, where a white Range Rover crashed through a gate and some trees before coming to a halt at the townhome.

“It’s a very sad situation. Very sad,” said one resident.

7News cameras captured both the driver and passenger doors opened, along with fallen trees and a broken gate as a result of the crash.

“Accident with injuries at 21415 Northwest 13th Court” was heard over the police scanner.

7News spoke to witnesses who said they saw the accident unfold and that two people were inside; one was able to free themselves, while the other had to be pulled out.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, the shooting initially took place at 21005 Northwest 14th Place. While the cause of the shooting is unclear, the male driver, who had been shot in the chest, lost control of his vehicle as he drove into the Miami Gardens neighborhood in an attempt to escape.

The driver was taken to the hospital; however, he unfortunately would succumb to his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital by another person and is in critical condition. According to officials, she was struck by gunfire multiple times prior.

“If any neighbors have heard anything, please don’t hesitate to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department,” said one official.

The identities of the victims are unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

