NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, leaving a man dead and a woman in critical condition, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 21st Avenue and 63rd Street, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported more than 30 shots fired.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the victims to an area hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman remains in critical condition.

MDSO Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

