NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead and his roommate was rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupted at a home in North Miami Beach, police said.

North Miami Beach Police units arriving to the residence along the 1300 block of Northeast 157th Street, shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Area resident Edmond Lumene said he heard gunfire.

“[We were] just sitting in my truck, and then, like, we heard like two shots go off,” he said, “and it was really close, but the shots kind of sounded muffled.”

After the gunfire, neighbors didn’t hear much else.

‘I didn’t really hear anybody yelling for help or anything like that. It was just quiet after that. Then like 10 minutes later, police came,” said Lumene.

Responding officers found two roommates shot. A 45-year-old man was pronounded dead at the scene, and paramedics took a 31-year-old man to the hospital

Cameras showed crime scene tape cordoning off the street, as detectives began their investigation.

“It’s a scary feeling to know that somebody can do harm or murder to somebody that’s really close to my children, so it’s kind of a scary feeling,” said Lumene.

The investigation continued throughout Sunday morning. Crime scene detectives were seen carrying evidence bags and markers.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be isolated, but what led up to the incident and exactly how it unfolded remains unclear.

As for neighbors, the violence is still unsettling.

“You know, just be careful,” said Lumene.

Neighbors told 7News they believe the home was being used as a short-term rental.

As of Monday morning, police have not released the men’s identities.

