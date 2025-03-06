NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were seen investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the incident took place at Northwest 22nd Ave. and 90th Street, where a house was taped off at approximately 3:51 a.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and located Jabari Bryant, who had suffered several gunshot wounds to his face.

Bryant was transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

