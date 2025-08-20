NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in North Miami Beach.

It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Northeast 169th Street.

Investigators blocked off the area and combed for clues.

The gunshots pierced windows and left shell casings nearby.

The victim was initially rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not named a shooter.

