MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting in Miami early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:37 a.m., near Northwest 10th Avenue and 47th Street.

When police arrived they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a shooter or what led up to the shooting.

