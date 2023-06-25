MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported. The missing man was later found dead.

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals. Three cruise ships — MSC Seascape and Norwegian Cruise Line Escape — had to change unloading procedures after The U.S. Coast Guard set up a temporary security zone that limited traffic in and out of PortMiami while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigates the crash, the newspaper reported.

Just after 2:30 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed that crews have recovered the sunken vessel and have removed the obstruction.

PortMiami has since reopened to all vessel traffic.

Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for Miami International Airport said that cruise passengers affected by the crash were booked into numerous flights, with most airlines waiving the rebooking fee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.