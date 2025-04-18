MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and another remains hospitalized following a domestic violence incident inside a Miami Gardens home, police said.

Miami Gardens Police said they responded to the area of Northwest 193rd Street and 46th Street around 6:30a.m., in regards to shots being fired.

With their gun drawn and in tactical position, police established a perimeter around the house and was heard telling a subject to come outside with their hands up.

“You’re not in any trouble. Come out with your hands up,” said an officer.

“We have the house surrounded Aaron. Come out with your hands up Aaron,” said an officer.

Police were eventually able to gain entry to the home. Inside, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Rescue 51 they’re now advising two people shot,” radioed a firefighter.

The first victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was airlifted to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert, where he scummed to his injuries. While the other was transported via ground. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is unknown.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting is domestic in nature and stemmed from an altercation between the 30-year-old and his girlfriend.

“But we know that this was an incident between a boyfriend and a girlfriend,” said a Miami Gardens Police spokesperson.

The father of the second victim, arrived on scene and spoke to 7News, saying he received a call that his 18-year-old son, as well as his mother’s boyfriend, was shot.

“The call just said that my son was shot, along with the mom’s boyfriend,” he said. “That’s all I know. I don’t know what the argument is, I don’t know anything else.”

The family told 7News that the woman has been a victim of domestic violence in the relationship for nearly 10 years.

Neighbors said a police presence is common in the area, but nothing of this magnitude.

According to police, two people have been detained for questioning, one of them being the girlfriend.

“We have two persons detained for interviews right now,” said a spokesperson.

Miami Gardens Police told 7News they’ve seen an increase in domestic violence cases and urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact police or a hotline for help.

“And what I want to say is that if you find yourself in a domestic violence situation please contact—you can contact the Miami Gardens Police Department. They are resources out there that you can contact and seek help,” said a spokesperson.

This is an isolated incident and an investigation into the matter is underway.

If you, or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available at the Florida Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline 1-800-500-1119. You can also contact Women in Distress at 954-761-1133 for help or to donate to their cause on their website.

