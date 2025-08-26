MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed and another detained following a physical altercation at an assisted living facility in Miami, police said.

Authorities responded around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to the facility in the 5000 block of NW 4th Terrace, where two men were reportedly involved in a fight.

Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, officials said.

The other individual remains in police custody.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation, and more details have not yet been released.

