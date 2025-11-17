COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed when a wall collapsed at a home under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, police said.

Miami Police said the man was pinned when the wall gave way at a property along the 2900 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue, Monday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.