MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that left a man dead and led officers to detain one person.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 71st Street and Fourth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a bullet-ridden BMW with a shattered front window that is believed to be involved in the incident.

According to detectives, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and unconscious.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in very critical condition.

7News cameras captured the man being pulled into the emergency room in a gurney.

Police later confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives said a child was inside one of the vehicles and was not injured.

An alleged shooter remained at the scene and was detained. The gunman is cooperating with officers and said it was a shooting in self-defense.

Detectives said three firearms were recovered at the scene.

The area around the incident is closed as detectives investigate. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

