MIAMI (WSVN) - A barrage of bullets rang out in broad daylight in a Miami street, leaving a man dead and leading officers to detain another.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 71st Street and Fourth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video provided to 7News captured the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“A machine gun,” a woman is heard saying in Spanish.

A woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard gunfire.

“All of a sudden, I heard, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” she said.

7News cameras captured a bullet-ridden BMW with a shattered front window that is believed to be involved in the incident.

According to detectives, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and unconscious.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in very critical condition.

7News cameras captured the man being pulled into the emergency room in a gurney.

Police later confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries.

An alleged shooter remained at the scene and was detained. The gunman is cooperating with officers and said he fired in self-defense.

“We did locate three firearms on the scene,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The area around the incident was shut down while detectives investigated.

“We don’t know what led to the discussion or the argument,” said Vega.

Police said the men at odds were initially in two vehicles, but they weren’t the only people caught up in the violence.

“There was a child in one of the vehicles, and the child was not injured at all,” said Vega.

Neighbors said the shots were so loud and rapid, they had to duck for cover in their homes.

“[I] ducked, ’cause it sounded to close to my apartment,” said a woman who spoke with 7News off camera.

When asked at what point she felt safe enough to go outside to take a look at what she had heard, the woman replied, “When I heard a police car.”

The street remained closed to traffic after the cars involved were towed, well into the night.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.