SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the Wawa gas station located at Southwest 248 Street and 112th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene capturing a white car with its driver side door opened and markers around it. Crime scene tape was also seen taping off the gas station parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and airlifted him to Jackson South Medical Center. Despite medical efforts, the man was pronounced deceased.

A subject was taken into custody a few blocks away on Southwest 268th Street and 125th Court after witnesses provided a description of the subject and his car to detectives.

