NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say the victim was crossing near Northwest 104th Terrace and 27th Avenue on Saturday morning when a vehicle hit him and did not stop.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies haven’t released a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, only that it was a black SUV traveling southbound.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.