MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Miami that left a man dead.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the area of Southwest Eight Avenue and Eighth Street.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Video from a nearby dashcam shows the 40-year-old victim crossing the street when one car passes by, almost hitting him. As the man continues crossing the road, a second car hits him.

Video shows the victim flying in the air as the car keeps on going and then turns a corner and disappears from the camera’s view.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said they found a silver BMW that matches the description of the suspected car which has damages consistent with what they were looking for. However, the driver remains on the loose.

Police said it is only a matter of time until the driver of the car is found.

“Now we know we have the vehicle, the damage on it was consistent with the accident. So now it’s a matter of putting the driver behind the wheel and making our arrest, and he’s facing felony charges,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Police said that if the driver had stayed on the scene when the crash occurred, they wouldn’t have even gotten a ticket due to the pedestrian not being on a sidewalk while crossing the street. But since the driver left the scene and did not render aid to the victim, they are now facing serious charges.

