MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is dead following a double shooting in Miami Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue. According to Miami Police, officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts indicating multiple rounds were fired at 6:47 p.m.

Once authorities arrived, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital n critical condition. One of the men later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are actively searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting. The identities of the victims have not bee released and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

