SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 216th Street and 122nd Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood on Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy law enforcement presence near a grocery store and police tape around the area.

Officials said the deputies responded to a man in his 40’s waving a gun and pointing it at citizens. A sergeant made contract with him and told him to show his hands, but the man didn’t comply.

That is when there was an exchange of gunfire between the sergeant and the man.

The subject was hit and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The sergeant was not injured in the gunfire.

Officials say nobody else was hurt. Both the subject and sergeant’s cars were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses described what unfolded in the area.

“He cocked the gun back and his life was over,” said a woman.

She added deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused.

Detectives said the man had an extensive criminal past.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident as is protocol when there is a deputy-involved shooting.

