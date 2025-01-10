SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he crashed his car through a guardrail and ended up in a lake in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened just before 3:00a.m., Friday, in the 4200 Block of Southwest 166th Court.

“4224 Southwest 166th Court. A vehicle crashed into the barrier and possibly went into the canal.”

It appears the car was traveling on the road before hitting the barrier and plunging into a canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and their dive team unit arrived on scene and geared up for the rescue mission.

“I just woke up, went to the bathroom and looked outside and just saw fire rescue and cop cars. Again I didn’t think anything of it because we’ve seen stuff like this happen for the most part. I mean, not for like a death or anything like that but people going out there. We’ve heard shootings back there,” said a neighbor.

Divers were seen thoroughly searching the waters to locate the man.

“We pulled one person out of the water. We’re going to start [inaudible]. Unknown if there’s anyone else inside the vehicle,” said a diver.

Divers would not find anyone else in the canal.

First responders said the man was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital under traumatic arrest, where he later died.

Video of the aftermath showed the guardrail damaged from the impact.

Hours later, the car was pulled from the water as deputies worked to figure out why the driver lost control.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.