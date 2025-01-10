WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after his car careened into a canal in West Miami-Dade.

The incident happened just before 3:00a.m., Friday, in the 4200 Block of Southwest 166th Court.

“4224 Southwest 166th Court. A vehicle crashed into the barrier and possibly went into the canal.”

Surveillance video shared with 7News by a neighbor, shows the car traveling on the road before hitting the barrier and plunging into a canal.

The stretch of road is a dead-end, possibly contributing to the crash, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

Neighbors told 7News in Spanish he saw a deputy jump into the water and retrieve the man before fire rescue arrived.

Once Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and their dive team unit arrived on scene they geared up for the rescue mission.

“We have divers just arrived on scene. They are about to go in,” a man radioed.

Divers were seen thoroughly searching the waters to locate any other possible occupants.

“We pulled one person out of the water. We’re going to start [inaudible]. Unknown if there’s anyone else inside the vehicle,” said a diver.

Divers would not find anyone else in the canal.

First responders said the man was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital under traumatic arrest, where he later died.

Neighbors were stunned to learn the tragic turn of events.

“I just woke up, went to the bathroom and looked outside and just saw fire rescue and cop cars. Again I didn’t think anything of it because we’ve seen stuff like this happen for the most part. I mean, not for like a death or anything like that but people going out there. We’ve heard shootings back there,” said a neighbor.

Video of the aftermath showed the guardrail damaged from the impact.

Hours later, the car was pulled from the water as deputies work to figure out why this driver lost control.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation and officials have not released the man’s identity.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.