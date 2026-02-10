SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, deputies say, he was struck by a construction vehicle in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the are near 322nd Street and 205th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, detectives located an injured man. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a yellow tarp covering the victim’s body.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

It’s unclear if the man killed was working on the site.

