SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood led to a shooting that left one of them dead and the other in custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of SW 170th Street and 107th Court, at around 5:35 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said it remains unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the house.

It’s unknown how many shots were fired or where the 32-year-old patient was struck.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have detained the other man involved in the incident. The 26-year-old is being questioned by detectives.

7News cameras captured officers outside of the home that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Hours later, crime scene investigators remained at the scene as they worked into the night searching for clues.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to determine what led to the shooting. They are investigating all possibilities, including whether it happened in self-defense.

As of late Sunday night, police have not made any arrests.

