OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and two women are in critical condition after a their car crashed in an Opa-locka neighborhood, then burst into flames.

The fiery wreck took place on Northwest 27th Avenue and 135th Street, just before 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the vehicle involved fully engulfed in flames.

“We’re talking about fire, I would say maybe about, you know, 10 feet high, right in front of my house on Sunday,” said area resident Carlos Tapanes.

“It’s a Corvette, orange; you can’t really tell that now. It just looks like – you can’t see much of the car right now.,” said area resident Vivian Medina.

The cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units at the scene and the victims on the ground, in need of medical care, as well as debris scattered on the ground.

Medina said she heard the moment of impact.

“I got woken up to, like basically, just this really loud sound,” she said,

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators said that a car slammed into two parked vehicles, causing the driver to be ejected. He did not survive.

Two women were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

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