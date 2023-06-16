MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Miami has been able to make a full recovery. Now police need the public’s help in identifying the driver who was behind the wheel.

Gonzalo Olivas is believed to be a walking miracle after he was told by doctors to prepare to never be able to walk again following his injuries in the July 23, 2022 crash.

Surveillance video captured the victim flying through the air and slamming against the side of a building after, detectives said, he was struck in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 20th Avenue.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call of a pedestrian that was hit by a car at around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said Olivas was struck by a white Chevrolet Suburban. The driver did not make any attempt to stop after the collision.

“This is very disturbing, because they just left the victim there to die,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega

On Friday, Olivas showed a 7News crew where he was hit.

“I crossed and after that, I don’t remember anything,” said Olivas as he spoke through a translator.

The victim said he had left work and was going to grab a bit when someone hit him.

“I saw a headlight, but I thought it was a motorcycle. So then I crossed and when I went to cross, I lost consciousness, and I woke up at Jackson.”

Olivas was seriously injured and taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent multiple surgeries.

“They told me I should get used to a wheelchair, that basically, I was never going to walk normally,” he said.

Olivas now has scars across his torso and screws down his back as a reminder of how lucky he is to be alive.

“I have the scar from here to here. I have another scar over here,” he said as he showed the scars to a 7News crew.

Officials said the white SUV would likely have a broken headlight and front bumper damage as a result of the impact.

“We need to identify this individual who hit him and left just to give closure to this victim,” said Vega.

Despite his tragic incident, Olivas believes his faith in God has given him this second chance.

“Before anything, I thank God,” he said Olivas. “After everything that happened, I could have been dead. I ended up in Jackson. Thank God for saving my life.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

