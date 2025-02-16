MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled a man from an SUV after the vehicle crashed into a canal in Medley, police said.

According to Medley Police, the SUV went in the water along South River Drive, near Northwest 99th Street, early Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said officers jumped into the canal to reach the driver, who needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Palmetto General Hospital in critical condition.

The SUV was later pulled from the canal.

