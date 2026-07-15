HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found stabbed near a Tri-Rail station in Hialeah, leafing officers to take a woman into custody, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at 1125 East 25th St., just after 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday

Deputies arrived to discover the man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to MDSO, their investigation revealed that the victim sought out a man and woman, possibly in connection to an earlier incident Wednesday that was reported to Hialeah Police.

Detectives said the victim was stabbed following some sort of argument, potentially in connection to the other incident.

The subjects fled the scene on foot, but investigators said the woman would later return to the scene, where she was then detained by deputies.

The woman was also transported to an area hospital for injuries she suffered. Her condition is unknown at this time.

MDSO detectives have not provided further details about the stabbing, which remains under investigation.

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