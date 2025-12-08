MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was stabbed near a shopping center in downtown Miami, police said, raising safety concerns from people visiting South Florida for the holidays.

City of Miami Police units responded to reports of a man stabbed in a loading dock near the 200 block of Northwest Sixth Street, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from stab wounds to his stomach.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Back at the scene, crime scene investigators cordoned the area off and set up police tape as they combed for clues.

The stabbing occurred less than half a mile away from the City of Miami Police Department.

Hours later, between businesses and tourists walking the street, it seemed like it was business as usual in the heart of the Magic City. The incident, however, had some tourists feeling on edge.

“We always watch ‘The First 48,’ right? And we always see the Miami Police Department,” said visitor Jermaine Swavey, “so, to be here in Miami and finally see it, and we saw it under these circumstances, you know, somebody got hurt.”

“You’re on vacation, and you hear somebody stabbed. It’s scary,” said Trista Diau, who is visiting from North Carolina.

“Not in this area, basically, you know, that’s what I thought. I mean, if it happens somewhere more far, heard about it, but yeah, it’s very shocking,” said tourist Aaron Kohler.

Antonia Grandberry was traveling from Texas when the frightening turn to her Miami trip happened.

“Think, you know, you’re in an area that things like that wouldn’t happen, and it’s alarming that that happened so close to where I am right now, which is very scary,” she said.

As of Monday morning, police have yet to release any information about the person responsible.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

