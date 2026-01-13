MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital with stab wounds following an alarming attack at an ATM in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to a report of a man stabbed near West Flagler Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers arrived to find the 33-year-old victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No word yet if the attacker has been caught.

